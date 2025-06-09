National News
I don’t like to be all alone’; Potlotek Dad’s Group keeping men healthy

June 9, 2025 72 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post POTLOTEK –  Potlotek First Nation member Louis Marshall and a few other men may have found a solution to staying healthy and it doesn’t involve stereotypical male pursuits. A study released at the end of May by the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) discloses that more Canadian men than ever are struggling with high levels of stress, and half of them lack the social support systems that would keep them from higher levels of depression or anxiety. According to a recent press release, the organization’s data garnered from a survey taken in April, 2025 of 2,000 men across the country shows a significantly higher level of social isolation among men living alone (73 per cent), younger men aged 19-29 (67…

