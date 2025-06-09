National News
Archaelogical Sites Act to be amended while Deninu Kue raises alarm

June 9, 2025 74 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Officials with the GNWT say they’re working to amend legislation surrounding unmarked graves over a half-century old while Deninu Kue First Nation (DKFN) is objecting to being asked to apply for an archaeological permit. DKFN has been working towards searching the grounds of St. Joseph’s Residential School for the remains of those who did not survive the institution. However, earlier in the year, the GNWT informed the Indigenous government it would need the required permit to proceed, which DKFN says is the GNWT trying to control their investigation. “We will never apply for an archaeology permit; our children are not artifacts,” wrote DKFN in a May 23 press release. “We are calling for an investigation by the coroner’s office, working with…

