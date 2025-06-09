National News
Liberals table bill to speed up approvals for major ‘national interest’ projects

June 9, 2025 78 views

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government introduced legislation Friday that would grant it new powers to quickly push forward major projects the federal cabinet deems to be in the national interest. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc tabled a bill in the House of Commons that would give Ottawa the authority to draw up a list of large projects it wants to prioritize and to expedite their federal approval. Carney said it has become too hard to build new projects in Canada and vowed that this legislation will change that. “We’re in an economic crisis,” Carney told a news conference on Parliament Hill on Friday. “We’re still facing intensifying, unjustified tariffs from our largest trading partner and the best way to respond to that is to respond at home,…

