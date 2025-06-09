National News
Inuvialuit art display tells history of Inuit-Nordic Greenland

June 9, 2025 76 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Long before John Cabot or Christopher Columbus braved the Atlantic Ocean, Northern civilizations were actively trading and interacting between Greenland and Scandinavia. That’s the driving theme of Paulatuk-born artist Abraham Anghik Ruben’s artworks, more than 100 of which are on display at the Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) -Qaumajuq as of May 24 and open for viewing until next spring. Anghik Ruben said his work stems from his fascination with the historic relationship between Greenland Inuit and Norse colonists in the early centuries of the last millennium, roughly between 1000 and 1500 C.E. “This history is about the myths, stories and legends from both cultures,” he said. “I’m working from a theme I call ‘Consequences of Contact.’ There’s very little written from…

