Overnight camping will be allowed in some Penticton parks under new bylaw

June 9, 2025 72 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald The City of Penticton is moving forward  with a major update to its parks bylaw, bringing it in line with legal  precedents that have made a blanket ban on overnight sheltering by  unhoused individuals unconstitutional. Since 1974, the City’s bylaw has prohibited any form of overnight camping in  all city parks. However, a series of court rulings over the past 15  years have established that such prohibitions violate Section 7 of the  Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms when there is insufficient  indoor shelter space available. “The  legal landscape has changed considerably since these regulations were  enacted in the 1970s,” said Julie Czeck, Penticton’s general manager of  public safety and partnerships, during a special council meeting  Wednesday. “B.C. courts have determined…

