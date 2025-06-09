Ottawa sending support from armed forces amid northern Ontario wildfire evacuations

By Rianna Lim The federal government has deployed members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help evacuate a northwestern Ontario First Nation as wildfires rapidly spread in the region, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday. Carney said in a social media post that Ottawa has accepted Ontario’s urgent request for assistance in and around Sandy Lake First Nation, and the military will help with emergency airlift evacuations. “We’re prepared to mobilize every resource needed to keep Canadians safe,” Carney wrote. The military deployment was also discussed at a meeting of the Incident Response Group Carney convened on Sunday to address the already highly active wildfire season, according to a readout of the meeting provided by the Prime Minister’s Office. As of Sunday, the Ontario government said the Red Lake 12…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice