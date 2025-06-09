National News
Annuity payments life-changing, Fort William chief says

June 9, 2025 62 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION – As a large First Nation, Fort William will receive about 17 per cent of whatever it and the 11 other Robinson Superior Treaty nations receive in compensation for historical underpayment in treaty annuities, Chief Michele Solomon says. That comes out to at least $640 million, maybe more. The amount going to Fort William First Nation could rise because the total the 12 Robinson Superior First Nations receive could be more than the $3.6 billion offered by the Crown in January, depending on what an Ontario Superior Court judge decides after hearings this month in Thunder Bay. Solomon says the settlement money means a lot to her First Nation of about 2,800 people. “I mean, youth…

