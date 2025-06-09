Manitoba residents fleeing scorching wildfires take refuge in Niagara Falls, Ont.

By Sharif Hassan Until two weeks ago, Tyrone Caribou and his five children lived together in a house on a remote First Nation reserve in northern Manitoba. Then the scorching wildfires tearing through the Prairies blanketed the region in thick smoke and split his family across two provinces. Caribou and his 15-year-old daughter, Rosa Caribou, were part of a cohort of evacuees brought to Niagara Falls, Ont., while his other children are staying in Thompson, Man., — three with a relative and one, his 19-year-old daughter, with her boyfriend, he said. “We’re displaced all over. We got out as soon as we could,” Caribou said this week, standing outside the downtown hotel where he and his daughter settled three days ago. Wildfires also forced the family from their home in…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice