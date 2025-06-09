In the shadow of a Tkarón:to expressway, Secwépemc artist honours flora on forest floors

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews As Tania Willard constructed a depiction of a forest floor under an expressway in downtown Tkarón:to (Toronto), she reflected on both the threats to ecosystems and their importance to her people. “Because the fact is, we’re all in urgent times when it comes to the natural world,” the Secwépemc artist told IndigiNews. Her new artwork Declaration of the Understory opened to the public on May 23, as part of the Bentway — a non-profit organization that utilizes public spaces to re-imagine the opportunities of urban spaces — summer exhibition, Sun/Shade. The exhibition featuring multiple artists, designers and researchers will be open until Oct. 5 and is free of charge. Each artwork explores the relation between the sun and shade, underscoring the importance…



