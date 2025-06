Two First Nations working on roads to Ring of Fire do not support new mining law

By Liam Casey Two First Nations that signed deals with the provincial government to improve access to the Ring of Fire are speaking out against a new Ontario law that seeks to ease mineral extraction in the northern region. Aroland First Nation Chief Sonny Gagnon said his community objects to the law known as Bill 5, which seeks to speed up development in the face of pressure from the United States. The legislation passed last week and allows Ontario to suspend provincial and municipal laws by creating so-called special economic zones for certain projects it chooses, such as new mines. “We do not stand with Ontario in support of Bill 5,” Gagnon said in a statement. “We do stand in support of the other First Nations in Ontario who are…



