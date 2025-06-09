National News
Kahkewistahaw First Nation undertaking major development projects

June 9, 2025 102 views

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator With projects such as Lakeside at Round Lake, Kahkewistahâw Landing in Saskatoon, and Mâmawi Landing in Yorkton, there are big economic development plans underway by Kahkewistahâw First Nation, and a lot on the plate for the Kahkewistahâw Economic Management Corporation. “We truly are planning for seven generations ahead,” said Kahkewistahâw Chief Evan Taypotat. “The leadership team that I sit with, the counsellors that I’m blessed to work with every day, we understand and we respect Treaty and what it’s supposed to give to our people, but at the end of the day, Treaty gives the bare minimum, and that’s what it was designed to do,” Chief Taypotat explained. “We’re not going to sit over here on Kahkewistahâw, feel sorry for ourselves…

