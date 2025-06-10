National News
City acting as transport hub as First Nations flee wildfires

June 10, 2025 109 views

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – The City of Thunder Bay has set itself up as a transportation hub for evacuees affected by forest fires. Across Northwestern Ontario, particularly north of Red Lake and north of the Sioux Lookout area, are “still experiencing quite a bit of control problems with some of the wildfires,” said Dave Tarini, deputy fire chief for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. The Red Lake 12 fire is 6 to 7 km from Sandy Lake First Nation and is producing heavy smoke, reducing visibility. Saturday afternoon, an evacuation order was issued for all residents of Sandy Lake. Evacuees were transported by Canadian Forces Hercules aircraft to Thunder Bay. “These are extraordinary circumstances, and we are doing everything possible to support the safe…

