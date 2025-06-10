Pacific Rim National Park Reserve reminds public to be mindful of wolves on the landscape

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Long Beach, B.C. – Recent reports of a pack of sea wolves in the Pacific Rim corridor acting habituated towards humans has prompted Parks Canada to issue a public reminder about how to stay safe and respect these animals. Francis Bruhwiler is a specialist in human-wildlife co-existence in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (PRNPR). He says the pack is likely the same two or three coastal wolves acting “very indifferent” when they see people. “If you want to break that down, it’s a loss of the natural human fear we would like them to have,” said Bruhwiler. “That behaviour is concerning because of that loss of that wariness towards humans. It seems like it’s faded a little bit.” “Habituated wolves have been…



