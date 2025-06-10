National News
ticker

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve reminds public to be mindful of wolves on the landscape

June 10, 2025 137 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Long Beach, B.C. – Recent reports of a pack of sea wolves in the Pacific Rim corridor acting habituated towards humans has prompted Parks Canada to issue a public reminder about how to stay safe and respect these animals. Francis Bruhwiler is a specialist in human-wildlife co-existence in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (PRNPR). He says the pack is likely the same two or three coastal wolves acting “very indifferent” when they see people. “If you want to break that down, it’s a loss of the natural human fear we would like them to have,” said Bruhwiler. “That behaviour is concerning because of that loss of that wariness towards humans. It seems like it’s faded a little bit.” “Habituated wolves have been…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Peru reinstates full protection of Nazca Lines reserve after controversial cutback

June 10, 2025 171

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Peru’s government has reversed its controversial decision to shrink…

Read more
National News

Evacuee recalls ‘surreal’ escape as northern Ontario wildfire threatens FirstNation

June 10, 2025 104

By Rianna Lim As a major wildfire threatens a First Nation in northwestern Ontario, one evacuee…

Read more