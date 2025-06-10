The Latest: Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to LA will cost $134 million

AP-After persistent questioning from members of Congress on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth turned to his acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, who provided the amount it would cost to send the National Guard and Marines to immigration protests in Los Angeles. She said the $134 million will come from operations and maintenance accounts. Here’s the latest: California Republican congressman denounces ‘violence and vandalism’ while expressing concern about ICE raids Rep. David Valadao, a moderate Republican who represents much of the state’s San Joaquin Valley, expressed concern over the scenes in Los Angeles and urged for peaceful protest. He added that he had expressed concerns to the Trump administration over how it is conducting ICE raids in the Golden state. “I support the First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but the…



