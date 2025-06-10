Ontario Provincial Police bust alleged dark-web trafficking network

Dark-Web trafficking network used Canada Post to ship drugs OPP say Ontario Provincial Police have shut down a drug ring that allegedly used the dark web and Canada Post to ship more than $2.5 million in illicit drugs across the country. In a news conference on Tuesday, (June 10) OPP said they believed the drugs were to be shipped to “marketplace” buyers in British Columbia, Nunavut, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. Dubbed Project Bionic it is the OPP’s first-of-its-kind investigation into the alleged criminal network. The investigation was launched in November 2024 and by March 10, OPP officers arrested two suspects at a Ottawa Canada Post office location where they seized 86 packages contained various drugs that police beleived were being shipped nationwide….



