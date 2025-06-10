National News
Mexican national soccer team changes hotels in Los Angeles because of safety concerns

June 10, 2025 110 views

By Carlos Rodriguez MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican national soccer team will change hotels in Los Angeles ahead of their Gold Cup match on Saturday because of safety concerns amid the protests against immigration raids in the city, a team spokesman said Tuesday. Mexico will play its opening match in the regional tournament against the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The team had a hotel reserved in downtown Los Angeles but governing body CONCACAF has allowed for a change to an undetermined hotel, Mexican team spokesman Fernando Schwartz told The Associated Press. CONCACAF, which runs soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, has not made an official announcement. The protests began Friday in downtown Los Angeles after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people…

