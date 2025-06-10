National News
N.S. Mi’kmaq band drops case arguing federal rules don’t apply to its lobster fishery

June 10, 2025 139 views

A Mi’kmaq band has quietly discontinued its legal case alleging Ottawa was violating its right to fish for lobster, after hopes were raised of a historic deal. Last December, the lawyer for Sipekne’katik First Nation told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice John Keith that discussions with Ottawa to settle the matter were of historic importance and “moving to a conclusion.” Keith gave the parties until June 16 to finish the mediation, but said at that point the case would carry on before the courts. However, a letter to the courts sent June 6 by Sipekne’katik’s lawyer Nathan Sutherland dropped the case without any further explanation, and without any kind of deal announced. Band members had argued their “moderate livelihood” fishery outside of the regular season is permitted by a 1999…

