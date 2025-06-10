Manitoba government urges tourists not to visit as 21,000 people flee wildfires

By Steve Lambert Manitoba urged tourists Monday to hit pause on visiting the province for now as it fights to find shelter for a growing legion of wildfire evacuees that has now reached 21,000. It was one of multiple provinces battling marauding forest fires that have spawned sweeping, soaring tendrils of gauzy wood smoke across the country and beyond. “This is one of the largest evacuations in our province’s history,” said Lisa Naylor, the Manitoba minister in charge of emergency management. “The government anticipates there may be a need for more hotel rooms as the wildfire season continues. For that reason, we are urging Manitobans and Canadians to reconsider non-essential travel and event plans within Manitoba.” Naylor acknowledged it’s a difficult situation. “We absolutely know how important tourism is to…



