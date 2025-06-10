National News
ticker

No consultations; protests loom: First Nation leaders

June 10, 2025 67 views

By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice A single meeting is not consultation. That’s what Walpole Island First Nation Chief Leela Thomas has to say regarding York1’s claim the company consulted with the band about the Dresden landfill project. “A short meeting is not consultation,” Thomas told The Voice in a recent interview. “Consultation means we know everything that the project entails. This hasn’t happened and there’s been no attempt to reconcile our concerns.” The chief’s comments were made public just prior to the Ontario government’s approval of Bill 5 on June 4. As part of the Unleashing the Economy to Protect Ontario Act 2025, the bill removes the environmental assessment designation for the York1 project, thereby fast tracking the controversial development located near the heart of Dresden….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Horrific impacts’: as B.C. prepares to fast-track projects, a mining watchdog warns past mistakes could be repeated

June 10, 2025 65

By Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal Environmental assessments exist for a reason. That’s…

Read more
National News

Manitoba government urges tourists not to visit as 21,000 people flee wildfires

June 10, 2025 123

By Steve Lambert Manitoba urged tourists Monday to hit pause on visiting the province for now…

Read more