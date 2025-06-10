No consultations; protests loom: First Nation leaders

By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice A single meeting is not consultation. That’s what Walpole Island First Nation Chief Leela Thomas has to say regarding York1’s claim the company consulted with the band about the Dresden landfill project. “A short meeting is not consultation,” Thomas told The Voice in a recent interview. “Consultation means we know everything that the project entails. This hasn’t happened and there’s been no attempt to reconcile our concerns.” The chief’s comments were made public just prior to the Ontario government’s approval of Bill 5 on June 4. As part of the Unleashing the Economy to Protect Ontario Act 2025, the bill removes the environmental assessment designation for the York1 project, thereby fast tracking the controversial development located near the heart of Dresden….



