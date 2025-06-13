National News
ticker

How the militaries of Israel and Iran compare

June 13, 2025 112 views

By Christopher Bodeen TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Israeli strikes on Iran on Friday and Tehran’s vows of reprisals have brought the two Middle East adversaries closer to an all-out war, which also threatens to draw in the United States, at least to some degree. So how do the militaries of Iran and Israel stack up against each other? Iran boasts a large standing force but also relies on proxies and undercover operations that have been severely disabled in recent months by U.S. and Israeli actions. Israel, meanwhile, relies on both subterfuge and robust regular ground and air forces that are apparently unmatched in the region. Though roughly equal in the number of troops, the two militaries bring strikingly different tactics and firepower. Where does Iran stand? On paper, Iran would…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Anishinabek Nation chief says he briefed OPP on protests against fast-track bills

June 13, 2025 91

By Alessia Passafiume A regional chief for Anishinabek Nation says he briefed Ontario Provincial Police Thursday…

Read more
National News

US military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, official says

June 13, 2025 146

By Jon Gambrell, Josef Federman And Julia Frankel, Lolita C. Baldor And Tara Copp DUBAI, United…

Read more