US appeals court refuses to overturn Biden approval of Alaska’s Willow oil project

By Becky Bohrer JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Friday refused to overturn the approval of the massive Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope. The decision from a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes in a long-running dispute over the project, which was greenlit in March 2023 by then-President Joe Biden’s administration and is being developed in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska by ConocoPhillips Alaska. The court’s majority opinion found what it called a procedural but not substantive error by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management as part of the analysis in approving Willow. The majority determined that overturning the project’s approval would be unwarranted and its consequences severe. During the cold-weather seasons, ConocoPhillips Alaska has worked to build infrastructure such…



