Wildfire near two Ontario First Nations ‘like a sleeping giant’ for now, MPP says

By Liam Casey A provincial legislator says a massive wildfire that has forced the evacuation of two northern Ontario First Nations is like a “sleeping giant” at the moment. Sol Mamakwa, the New Democrat representative for Kiiwetinoong, visited Sandy Lake First Nation on Thursday. Much of the community of 2,000 people has been forced to leave for different parts of Ontario because of the fire known as Red Lake 12. Ontario officials say the fire is more than 160,000 hectares in size and not under control. The same fire earlier forced the evacuation of Deer Lake First Nation, though fire rangers have now successfully created a fire break around the perimeter of the community. Mamakwa says about 200 people remain in Sandy Lake First Nation, along with the fire rangers….



