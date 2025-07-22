National News
ticker

Anti-TMX land defenders’ appeal dismissed, court finds judge ‘did not err’ in trial

July 22, 2025 194 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Three land defenders convicted in 2023 for their opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) in Secwépemcúl’ecw have been denied a retrial, but say they intend to further escalate their appeal. On Friday, the provincial Court of Appeal dismissed attempts to overturn criminal contempt sentences for Secwépemc land defender April Thomas, Nlaka’pamux land defender Red Deer Billie Pierre and settler ally Romilly Cavanaugh. The decision by the province’s highest court comes more than four months after a lawyer for the trio argued that they were upholding Indigenous law when they were arrested for breaching a TMX construction area protected by an injunction three years earlier. Their lawyer argued that B.C. Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick — who tried and sentenced the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

OPP shuts down large Haldimand County Cannabis Grow-Op seizing $55 million in product

July 22, 2025 267

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Several individuals have been arrested, over 100,000 cannabis plants seized valued at over…

Read more
National News

Whales, bear bangers and freedom dips: Pachena Bay Music Festival opens synergies between humans and nature

July 22, 2025 158

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Anacla, B.C. – There’s a lull on Saturday…

Read more