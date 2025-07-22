First Nations call off talks on forestry bill, say Quebec disrespecting rights

First Nations in Quebec are suspending consultations with the government on its planned forestry reform because they say the province is not respecting their rights. The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador says in an open letter that Quebec’s minister of natural resources has failed to recognize the status of its members as Indigenous governments. The Quebec government tabled a bill last spring that would divide public forests into three zones, including one that would prioritize forestry. But the assembly says the zoning approach paves the way for a form of land privatization, and it accuses the government of refusing to engage on the issue. The group, which represents 43 First Nations communities, had agreed to consultations with the government after the bill was tabled in April. The minister has said…



