National News
ticker

First Nations call off talks on forestry bill, say Quebec disrespecting rights

July 22, 2025 153 views

First Nations in Quebec are suspending consultations with the government on its planned forestry reform because they say the province is not respecting their rights. The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador says in an open letter that Quebec’s minister of natural resources has failed to recognize the status of its members as Indigenous governments. The Quebec government tabled a bill last spring that would divide public forests into three zones, including one that would prioritize forestry. But the assembly says the zoning approach paves the way for a form of land privatization, and it accuses the government of refusing to engage on the issue. The group, which represents 43 First Nations communities, had agreed to consultations with the government after the bill was tabled in April. The minister has said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

OPP shuts down large Haldimand County Cannabis Grow-Op seizing $55 million in product

July 22, 2025 267

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Several individuals have been arrested, over 100,000 cannabis plants seized valued at over…

Read more
National News

Whales, bear bangers and freedom dips: Pachena Bay Music Festival opens synergies between humans and nature

July 22, 2025 158

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Anacla, B.C. – There’s a lull on Saturday…

Read more