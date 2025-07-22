Indigenous governments finalize $375M land protection deal

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous governments in the Northwest Territories are at the centre of one of the world’s largest land protection efforts, following the signing on Monday of a landmark $375 million agreement. The “Our Land for the Future” grant will put about 30 per cent of the territory — or two per cent of the entire country, an area of 380,000 square kilometres — under Indigenous care. The grant brings together leaders from Tłı̨chǫ, Délı̨nę Got’ınę, and 19 other Indigenous governments, alongside federal and territorial representatives and philanthropic funders. The agreement’s negotiations started in 2021 and were strengthened by a public pledge made last November. “Today was really about taking that next step, and making all those commitments come into reality and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice