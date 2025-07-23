National News
Cabinet minister who criticized interpreter says she is focused on doing better

July 23, 2025

By Steve Lambert A Manitoba cabinet minister who criticized a sign language interpreter, and who has since apologized repeatedly, revealed more details Wednesday of the NDP government’s promise to improve services for people with disabilities. Nahanni Fontaine, the minister responsible for services for people with disabilities, said she has learned from her mistake. “When I have these missteps or these mistakes or these moments, I always try to find the teaching and the lessons in it, and then how to move forward in a better way — how to do better,” Fontaine told reporters. Fontaine faced criticism for remarks she made last month while hosting a celebration for Indigenous women graduates. While preparing to speak to reporters after, Fontaine told one of her staff that she was thrown off by…

