Premiers call for improved relationship with China during trade war with the U.S.

July 23, 2025 110 views

Canada’s premiers have called on the federal government to improve the country’s relationship with China in the face of the ongoing trade war with the U.S. With tariffs and constant economic threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say the country will need to deal more with China. The premiers have gathered in Huntsville, Ont., for the third and final day of the Council of the Federation meeting. “If we’re truly going to move and expand our reliance away from the United States in any way, shape, or form — and I would suggest the only way to do it is on additional products produced, not existing — we’re going to have to deal with China, and so we’re going to need…

