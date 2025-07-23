National News
Ontario First Nations say they’ll resurrect ‘Idle No More’ movement over twin ‘C’ bills

July 23, 2025 103 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—Nine First Nations in Ontario have filed a joint legal application in Ontario’s Superior Court seeking to strike down two recently passed laws—one federal and one provincial—that they say violate their constitutional rights and threaten the environment. The nations—Alderville, Apitipi Anicinapek, Aroland, Attawapiskat, Fort Albany, Ginoogaming, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Oneida Nation of the Thames and Wabauskang—announced their case at a press conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday. The legal challenge targets Bill C-5, also known as The One Economy Act, and Bill 5, Ontario’s Special Economic Zones Act. Both laws were passed earlier this year and aim to accelerate the approval of major infrastructure and resource development projects deemed to be in the national or provincial interest. The First Nations…

