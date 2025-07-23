Grand Chief Linda Debassige demands Ontario environment minister resign

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—The Anishinabek Nation has issued a firm and sorrowful song to the halls of power: water is life, and this sacred truth must no longer be subject to the push and pull of partisan tides. In a searing statement, Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige condemned Ontario and Alberta for attempting to block Bill C-61, a federal act that would safeguard source water, drinking water, wastewater, and related infrastructure on First Nation lands. “We are shocked,” the Grand Council Chief wrote. “Water is life and we will always defend our First Nation rights while ensuring that legislation aligns with the principles of reconciliation, sovereignty, and respect for our Anishinabek communities.” The bill, carved over years of dialogue and co-drafted in…



