Six Nations features in new docuseries looking at birth through an Indigenous lens

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A new docuseries about reclaiming Indigenous traditions around birth could serve as a useful tool for health-care workers and people who are expecting — whether they’re Indigenous or not, says filmmaker Rebeka Tabobondung. “We binge-watched it,” Katsitsionhawi Hill said of the eight-part “Spirit of Birth” docuseries, out now on APTN’s Lumi app. Although Hill and her partner, Joe Doolittle, were featured in the series, they were curious to see “what other people are doing, too, and what we wanted to do differently for this baby,” she told The Spectator. The docuseries was inspired by Tabobondung’s own experience giving birth nearly 20 years ago. As she spent time in Wasauksing First Nation (between Barrie and Sudbury) connecting with family, she told…
