National News
ticker

Six Nations features in new docuseries looking at birth through an Indigenous lens

July 23, 2025 130 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A new docuseries about reclaiming Indigenous traditions around birth could serve as a useful tool for health-care workers and people who are expecting — whether they’re Indigenous or not, says filmmaker Rebeka Tabobondung. “We binge-watched it,” Katsitsionhawi Hill said of the eight-part “Spirit of Birth” docuseries, out now on APTN’s Lumi app. Although Hill and her partner, Joe Doolittle, were featured in the series, they were curious to see “what other people are doing, too, and what we wanted to do differently for this baby,” she told The Spectator. The docuseries was inspired by Tabobondung’s own experience giving birth nearly 20 years ago. As she spent time in Wasauksing First Nation (between Barrie and Sudbury) connecting with family, she told…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Cabinet minister who criticized interpreter says she is focused on doing better

July 23, 2025 82

By Steve Lambert A Manitoba cabinet minister who criticized a sign language interpreter, and who has…

Read more
National News

Coastal First Nations call on Carney to uphold oil tanker ban

July 23, 2025 102

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous leaders on British Columbia’s north…

Read more