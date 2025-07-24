National News
Ontario NDP leader says Doug Ford must respect First Nations’ right to refuse development

July 24, 2025 216 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles doesn’t believe the province needs to scrap its regulatory regime to thrive through a trade war with the U.S. In an interview, she told Ricochet it needs to scrap its controversial Bill 5 legislation and “boldly” reinvest in the social infrastructure a thriving economy needs. While Premier Doug Ford was meeting with his provincial counterparts in Muskoka this week, Stiles was on a tour through northern Ontario. “I want to see some bold solutions. I want to see this as one of those post-world war moments where we invest, where we see the opportunity that’s presented to us,” Stiles said, in an interview during her stop in Thunder Bay on Monday, part of her “All In For…

