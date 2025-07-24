Kashechewan arena getting $614K for repairs

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com KASHECHEWAN – A remote First Nation along the James Bay coast is set to receive funding to fix its local arena. The Ontario government has earmarked $614,600 for repairs to the Kashechewan arena through the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund. The money will go toward replacing the arena’s roof, upgrading bathrooms, and improving lighting and safety features. The work is intended to extend the building’s lifespan and help ensure it remains a usable space for the community. The funding announcement includes a range of projects across the region. Other communities receiving money include: Greater Sudbury – $10 million for a new twin pad sports complex in Valley East Espanola – $1 million to replace the refrigeration system at the local arena Markstay-Warren…



