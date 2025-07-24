National News
‘Positive change’: Protestors walking to send message to governments

July 24, 2025 154 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – The executive director of an Indigenous organization has quit his job to lead a more than 700-kilometre walk to send a message to provincial and federal leaders. The demonstration, led by Tristan Ashishkeesh, began on July 15. He, Sage Iahtail, Craig Koostachin, and Todd Spence are walking from Timmins to Toronto, and are averaging 30 to 35 kilometres a day, despite mounting injuries and fatigue. The walk is to reject Ontario’s Bill 5 and the federal Bill C-5. “We’re doing this in the most peaceful and kind way we know,” Ashishkeesh told TimminsToday. “But if we are not taken seriously by the time we reach Toronto, I will be doing a special callout across the country.” On June 26, the federal…

