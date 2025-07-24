Saskatchewan RCMP say suspect captured after Mountie shot while at call on house

Saskatchewan RCMP say a manhunt that ended with the capture of an armed suspect began after an RCMP member was shot at a house on the Muskowekwan First Nation. They say the officer was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP declined to provide further details. The manhunt began after officers were called to the home around 2 a.m. to respond to a report of someone with a weapon. When they arrived, the officer was shot and the armed suspect fled on foot only to be captured seven hours later at a rural area near Lestock, northeast of Regina. During the hunt, police issued a warning to the public about a dangerous person in the vicinity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025. …



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice