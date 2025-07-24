National News
ticker

Saskatchewan RCMP say suspect captured after Mountie shot while at call on house

July 24, 2025 182 views

Saskatchewan RCMP say a manhunt that ended with the capture of an armed suspect began after an RCMP member was shot at a house on the Muskowekwan First Nation. They say the officer was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP declined to provide further details. The manhunt began after officers were called to the home around 2 a.m. to respond to a report of someone with a weapon. When they arrived, the officer was shot and the armed suspect fled on foot only to be captured seven hours later at a rural area near Lestock, northeast of Regina. During the hunt, police issued a warning to the public about a dangerous person in the vicinity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Positive change’: Protestors walking to send message to governments

July 24, 2025 155

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – The executive director of an Indigenous organization…

Read more
National News

Kashechewan arena getting $614K for repairs

July 24, 2025 121

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com KASHECHEWAN – A remote First Nation along the James…

Read more