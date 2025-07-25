Three workers emerge from B.C. mine after ‘meticulously executed’ rescue

By Ashley Joannou Three workers who were trapped in a remote northern British Columbia mine have been rescued after more than 60 hours underground. Red Chris mine operator Newmont Corp. said the three men were safely bought to the surface at about 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. It said Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke and Jesse Chubaty — contractors for B.C.-based Hy-Tech Drilling — were in good health and spirits after being trapped underground by two rockfalls on Tuesday morning. “This was a carefully planned and meticulously executed rescue plan,” the company said in a statement. Newmont said that the men had consistent access to food, water, and air in a refuge chamber of the gold and copper mine about 500 kilometres northwest of Terrace, B.C. It described an operation involving drones…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice