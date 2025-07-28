National News
ticker

After taking back land in Colombia, Indigenous prepare their youth to safeguard it

July 28, 2025 184 views

By Steven Grattan CALOTO, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous Nasa children are gently splashed with water using a leafy branch — a ritual meant to protect them and symbolically “open the path” — before setting off with wooden signs they had painted with messages like “We were born to protect the environment” and “Peace, please.” Wearing protective gloves, the children nail their signs to trees lining a dirt road still used at times by armed groups for drug trafficking, as they collect trash from land their families reclaimed from vast industrial sugarcane plantations in Colombia’s conflict-scarred southwest. This is no ordinary schoolyard activity. It’s a quiet act of defiance — and a hands-on lesson in protecting land and culture. Just beyond the reclaimed land of the Indigenous López Adentro reserve, near…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Sioux Lookout airport partners with anti-human trafficking initiative

July 28, 2025 134

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — Employees at the municipal airport…

Read more
National News

First Nations Bank reaches funding deal for Whistler development

July 28, 2025 150

First Nations Bank of Canada says it has reached a deal to help fund a new…

Read more