Sioux Lookout airport partners with anti-human trafficking initiative

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — Employees at the municipal airport in Sioux Lookout are scheduled to receive training on how to spot human trafficking. The airport has partnered with #NotInMyCity, an organization founded and led by Canadian country musician Paul Brandt, that aims to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The partnership with the Sioux Lookout Municipal Airport “will include staff involvement in learning and training courses to identify the signs of human trafficking, and awareness campaigns throughout the organization,” according to a media release from the airport. Doug Lawrance, Sioux Lookout’s mayor, said it’s an important initiative, given how busy the local airport is, and the vast expanse of northern communities it serves which overwhelmingly rely on air travel for access. “The airport…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice