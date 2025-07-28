National News
ticker

Sioux Lookout airport partners with anti-human trafficking initiative

July 28, 2025 134 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — Employees at the municipal airport in Sioux Lookout are scheduled to receive training on how to spot human trafficking. The airport has partnered with #NotInMyCity, an organization founded and led by Canadian country musician Paul Brandt, that aims to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The partnership with the Sioux Lookout Municipal Airport “will include staff involvement in learning and training courses to identify the signs of human trafficking, and awareness campaigns throughout the organization,” according to a media release from the airport. Doug Lawrance, Sioux Lookout’s mayor, said it’s an important initiative, given how busy the local airport is, and the vast expanse of northern communities it serves which overwhelmingly rely on air travel for access. “The airport…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

After taking back land in Colombia, Indigenous prepare their youth to safeguard it

July 28, 2025 185

By Steven Grattan CALOTO, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous Nasa children are gently splashed with water using…

Read more
National News

First Nations Bank reaches funding deal for Whistler development

July 28, 2025 151

First Nations Bank of Canada says it has reached a deal to help fund a new…

Read more