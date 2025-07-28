National News
Grey councillors dig up concerns about archaeological management plan

July 28, 2025

By Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca Members of Grey County council have expressed concerns about the development of an archaeological management plan. At its meeting on July 24, county council received its first glimpse of an extensive project undertaken by county planning staff to create an archaeological management plan. Councillors received a presentation from consultants from TMHC Inc., as well as a staff report about the project. Planning staff explained that the main goal of the process is to establish a clear, concise and consistent framework governing when development projects are required to conduct an archaeological study. While currently there are provincial regulations that require archaeological matters to be taken into consideration during the planning process; the county does not have a formal process in place. “The current…

