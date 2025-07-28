Possible industry-related earthquake recorded Saturday near Grande Prairie, Alberta

-CP-Some residents of northwestern Alberta may have felt the ground shake after an earthquake was recorded in the region on Saturday night. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2 magnitude quake struck about 36 kilometres south of the city of Grande Prairie. Earthquakes Canada says the quake was said to be lightly felt in Grande Prairie and the surrounding area and is a possible industry-related event. The Alberta Energy Regulator says in an statement the earthquake was measured at 4.04 magnitude and that the Alberta Geological Survey, which is a branch of the regulator, is reviewing data to determine the cause. No damage was reported, and none is expected. Earthquakes Canada’s magnitude scale says quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 are “often felt, but rarely cause damage.” Approximately 70,000 people live in Grande…



