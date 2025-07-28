Sanikiluaq students get a ‘taster’ of what it’s like to do wind turbine work

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News When Timiusi Kittosuk walked into a wind turbine blade factory in Gaspé, Que., earlier this month, he could smell a mix of gas and nail polish remover. A few employees in white protective overalls were working with fibreglass, a material made of glass threads and hardened liquid plastic that’s one of the main building components of wind turbine blades. Looking at the scene, Kittosuk felt he had found his vocation. Sanikiluaq students take part in a two-week wind turbine technician course at Collège d’enseignement général et professionnel in Gaspé, Que., earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corp.) “It made me want to join them to build blades for the wind turbine,” he said in an interview Wednesday. The 27-year-old…



