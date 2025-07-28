Most Canadians think the country is making progress on reconciliation: poll

National News
By Alessia Passafiume Most Canadians believe the country is making good progress on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, a new poll from Leger suggests. “The extent to which people feel progress on reconciliation is being made or not has an important bearing on how they feel about the country,” said Jack Jedwab, president and CEO of the Association for Canadian Studies, which commissioned the poll. The survey of 1,580 respondents was conducted between June 20 and 22. A margin of error cannot be associated to the survey because online polls are not considered to be truly random samples. Forty-seven of the respondents self-identified as Indigenous. Jedwab said that small number and the lack of regional breakdowns of the numbers means the poll should be interpreted with caution. But the poll still…

