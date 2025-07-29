National News
Alerts issued as out-of-control wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C.

July 29, 2025 130 views

By Chuck Chiang and Ashley Joannou British Columbia’s minister of forests says there were reports of ash falling from the sky last night in Lytton as fire crews battle a wildfire near the community that was devastated by a separate blaze in 2021. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says residents of at least five properties south of Lytton in the Fraser Canyon have been warned to prepare for evacuation because of a wildfire that is out of control. The Lytton First Nation and the Skuppah First Nation are threatened by the same fire that is about 1.5 square-kilometres in size. Minister Ravi Parmar says it is a “challenging time (with) a lot of uncertainty” for the people of Lytton, which was mostly destroyed by a fire during the heat dome in…

