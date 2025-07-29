National News
ticker

N.S. Mi’kmaq chiefs call on Ottawa to address income assistance disparity on reserves

July 29, 2025 163 views

-CP-Mi’kmaq leaders from Nova Scotia are calling on Ottawa to urgently address the income assistance disparity they say is keeping some families on reserve in deep poverty. Ta’n Etli-tpi’tmk, which represents 12 of the 13 Mi’kmaq First Nations in Nova Scotia, says Canada must raise on-reserve income assistance rates to provincial levels. The group says there is a gap of more than $25 million a year between what First Nations people on reserve receive from Ottawa and what they would receive from Nova Scotia if they lived off reserve. Sen. Paul Prosper, who is a Mi’kmaq lawyer from Nova Scotia, says First Nations in the province are asking for basic human and legal rights, and poverty-reducing support that’s comparable to what others access off reserve. James Michael, a lead negotiator…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alerts issued as out-of-control wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C.

July 29, 2025 131

By Chuck Chiang and Ashley Joannou British Columbia’s minister of forests says there were reports of…

Read more
National News

With little digging going on, minister looks to restore mining

July 29, 2025 170

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner John Herron has been shopping around…

Read more