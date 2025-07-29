With little digging going on, minister looks to restore mining

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner John Herron has been shopping around a colourful map to anyone who will look. Produced by the Geological Survey Branch of New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, it shows the seven main areas of the eastern province where critical minerals and valuable metals are found. Circled on the map are the gold deposits in the northwest and southwest, manganese in the Woodstock area, indium in Mount Pleasant, potash near Sussex, tungsten north of Fredericton, and lead, copper, zinc and silver near Bathurst. And those are just the highlights. The Liberal cabinet minister boasts this relatively small province has 21 of the 34 minerals Ottawa deems critical, even if most of them remain untouched and out of production….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice