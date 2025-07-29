National News
Nova Scotia, Ottawa announce four designated areas for offshore wind projects

July 29, 2025

By Keith Doucette Four areas off Nova Scotia’s coast have been designated for offshore wind development, as the province looks to become a key player in supplying Canada’s future energy needs. The announcement Tuesday followed public consultations on five offshore areas that had been proposed by the provincial and federal governments in March. French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank, all located south of Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore, and Sydney Bight, northeast of Cape Breton, have been chosen, comprising a total area of 12,549 square kilometres. Kim Doane, executive director of energy resource development with Nova Scotia’s Energy Department, said the fifth area under study — Western/Emerald Bank — was dropped for now because of its fish conservation zones and use by the military. She said the area also…

