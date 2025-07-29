National News
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau dine together in Montreal restaurant Le Violon

July 29, 2025 129 views

-CP-Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry have sent tongues wagging after the two dropped by a Montreal restaurant for a meal this week. A communications consultant for Le Violon confirmed Tuesday that the former prime minister and “Teenage Dream” singer spent about two hours at the fine-dining spot Monday evening, after photos of the meetup published by a gossip site sparked online speculation of a budding romance. Samantha Jin said the pair kept to themselves and that neither the staff nor other patrons approached them for a photo. “We kind of got the vibe that they were a little more chill,” she said. Jin added that there was no indication of romance in the air, noting: “No visual signs of PDA or anything.” A report about the dinner first…

