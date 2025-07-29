Tofino’s new parking lot for Ahousaht members draws ire for being too far from the dock

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, BC – Elder Qaamina Hunter used to visit Tofino two or three times a week, but those visits have spanned out, he says, due to parking woes. Hunter lives in the offshore Ahousaht First Nations community of Maaqtusiis on Flores Island, located 30-minutes by boat from Tofino’s First Street Dock. “It’s no fun now going through Tofino,” said Hunter. “I wish we didn’t have to get divided by mamałn̓i (white person) choices. Some are talking about pulling membership out of Co-op and just going straight to Port Alberni or Nanaimo. We’ve had a little bit of a heartache in our life.” Like many offshore residents from Ahousaht, Hesquiaht and the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations, Hunter says he leaves his truck anywhere in…



