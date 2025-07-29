Out-of-control wildfire near Lytton, B.C., triggers evacuation alerts

By Chuck Chiang An out-of-control wildfire in the British Columbia Interior has triggered evacuation alerts for a number of properties near Lytton. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says at least five properties in the Spencer Road South area have been given the warning to prepare for evacuation on short notice. The Lytton First Nation has also issued a similar alert for an area west and south of Lytton due to the nearby Cantilever Bar wildfire which has grown to 1.5 square kilometres. The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was discovered Monday and is suspected to be human-caused. The service says there are about 60 active wildfires across the province, with out-of-control blazes reported in the Fraser Canyon, the Rockies near Jasper National Park and the northeastern corner of B.C. A…



