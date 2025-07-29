National News
‘A great day for us’: arena and recreation complex gets $9M funding boost

July 29, 2025 179 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com WAUZHUSHK ONIGUM — Community leaders are celebrating a significant funding boost from the province that will pave the way for a new arena and recreation complex. On Monday, Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford and Ontario’s Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden were in Wauzhushk Onigum, just outside of Kenora, to announce over $9 million for the 60,000 square-foot facility. Wauzhushk Onigum Chief Chris Skead told Newswatch in an interview that site preparation work will start this year, with construction slated to begin in spring 2026. Skead said the community has been without an indoor rink for decades, and the new facility will fill a gap in what services the First Nation can offer. “I felt that we had quite a loss,” he said….

