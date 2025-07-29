Advocates question fairness as federal government backs away from pharmacare program

By Sarah Ritchie Reproductive health advocates say the federal government’s failure to commit to funding pharmacare in all provinces and territories is leaving people with a lot of uncertainty, and could create inequality across the country. “It’s really disappointing, honestly,” said Liz Thompson, advocacy lead for Cover Contraception. “It seems like they don’t really know what they’re going to do.” The first phase of the Pharmacare Act, which was passed last fall by the Liberals and the NDP, calls for the federal government to fund the cost of contraceptives and diabetes medications for patients. It also calls on the government to study the best way to create a universal pharmacare program to cover all medications. The Trudeau government signed deals with B.C., P.E.I., Yukon and Manitoba to cover the cost…



